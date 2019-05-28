On Tuesday, May 28th, 2019, at 3:42 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff Deputies in the City of Shasta Lake, were conducting patrol checks in the area of Cascade Blvd and Riddle Road. A deputy noticed lights from a vehicle, which was parked in a vacant field in the area and approached the vehicle to investigate.

Deputies contacted Blake Butler, 62 years old, using his pickup to attempt to remove a Ford Mustang that was stuck in the mud. Butler said he received a phone call from a friend, later identified as Todd Ryan Pitner, 37 years old, requesting help removing his Mustang from the mud. Deputies could see a subject with a flashlight running away from them into the brush. A records check on Pitner confirmed he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest for charges of domestic violence, false imprisonment, threatening a peace officer, and resisting arrest in Tehama County, with a $150,000.00 bail amount. Pitner also had a flag on his record indicating he is a threat to Officer Safety and is on Probation out of Tehama County.

Shasta Lake Sheriff K-9 “Hondo” was utilized to track Pitner into the darkness and thick brush. Hondo lead deputies to a subject hiding under an old mattress in the vegetation, approximately 200 yards from the location of the Mustang. Deputies made numerous loud announcements to Pitner informing him he was under arrest and ordering him to reveal himself or he would be apprehended by the K-9. Pitner refused to come out from under the mattress and Hondo was used to apprehend Pitner. Pitner was taken into custody by deputies and placed under arrest. He was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment of his dog bites and then booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Pitner was booked on his Tehama County Felony Warrant, and fresh charges of 148(a)(1) PC- Resisting/Delaying a Peace Officer.