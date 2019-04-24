The Oaksong Music Society’s final concert

Martyn Joseph

The Bruce Springsteen of Wales

Saturday, May 4

After 20 years of bringing “Way Cool Music” to the north state, The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music closes out its final season on Saturday, May 4 with a concert from the dynamic and energetic singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph, direct from Wales.

The concert is at the beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church (2850 Foothill Blvd.) in Redding, and all ages are welcome.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and privilege for our amazing group of volunteers to be able to bring such an incredible array of talented and innovative artists to our stages over the last 20 years.”, said Oaksong Music Society President and Artistic Director Pete Angwin. “What started as a simple idea back in 1999, to bring the best of “Way Cool Music” to Shasta County, grew into a unique and beloved and north state tradition. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our founders, Barry and Maline Hazle and Bruce and Linda Wendt, as well as to all of the people who made this possible by simply attending our shows. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished.”

Tickets for the concert are available now at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding. Phone 530-223-2040. Tickets are also available online at www.brownpapertickets.com (search by Martyn Joseph, Oaksong, Pilgrim, Pilgrim Congregational, or Pilgrim Congregational Church), and any remaining tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for students 18 years and under with a valid Student ID.

The concert begins at 8:00 pm and the door opens at 7:15 p.m.

Additional information is at http://www.oaksongs.org/ and on The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music Facebook page.

Martyn Joseph is a performer like no other: Shades of Springsteen, John Mayer, Bruce Cockburn and Dave Matthews there may be – but he stands in his own right, built on a reputation for giving what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives delivering his “songs of lyrical intelligence” — Bob Harris, BBC Radio 2

Visit Martyn Joseph at http://www.martynjoseph.net/