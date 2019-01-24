Click on ad for more info
THE QUITTERS
FOUNDING MEMBERS OF THE WAYBACKS-
AMAZING GUITAR WORK STEEPED IN HUMOR AND SERENDIPITY
SATURDAY FEBRUARY 2
 
The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music continues its final season with a concert with The Quitters, featuring Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston, founders of the groundbreaking California Americana group, The Waybacks. Glenn was also the long-time lead guitarist and co-founder of the Americana virtuoso string band, Houston Jones.
Concerts For 2019 Are As Follows:
LAURIE LEWIS AND THE RIGHT HANDS- Friday March 1
WEST COAST BLUEGRASS AT ITS BEST!
ANTSY MCCLAIN AND THE TRAILER PARK TROUBADOURS- Fri March 29
ALL ORIGINAL, HUMOR WITH HEART
NELL & JIM BAND- Friday April 12
A JOYFUL MELDING OF FOLK, BLUEGRASS, AMERICANA, SWING AND JAZZ
MARTYN JOSEPH- Sat. May 4
THE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN OF WALES

The concert is at the beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church (2850 Foothill Blvd.) in Redding, and all ages are welcome.

Tickets for all concerts are available now at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding. Phone 530-223-2040. Tickets are also available online at www.brownpapertickets.com (search by artist name, Oaksong, Pilgrim, Pilgrim Congregational, or Pilgrim Congregational Church),  

and any remaining tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for students 18 years and under with a valid Student ID.
All concerts begin at 8:00pm and the door opens at 7:15 p.m.
Information on all our shows is at www.oaksongs.org and on The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music facebook page