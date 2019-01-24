THE QUITTERSFOUNDING MEMBERS OF THE WAYBACKS-AMAZING GUITAR WORK STEEPED IN HUMOR AND SERENDIPITYSATURDAY FEBRUARY 2
The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music continues its final season with a concert with The Quitters, featuring Stevie Coyle and Glenn Houston, founders of the groundbreaking California Americana group, The Waybacks. Glenn was also the long-time lead guitarist and co-founder of the Americana virtuoso string band, Houston Jones.
Concerts For 2019 Are As Follows:
THE QUITTERS- Sat. February 2FOUNDING MEMBERS OF THE WAYBACKS- AMAZING GUITAR WORK STEEPED IN HUMOR AND SERENDIPITYLAURIE LEWIS AND THE RIGHT HANDS- Friday March 1WEST COAST BLUEGRASS AT ITS BEST!ANTSY MCCLAIN AND THE TRAILER PARK TROUBADOURS- Fri March 29ALL ORIGINAL, HUMOR WITH HEARTNELL & JIM BAND- Friday April 12A JOYFUL MELDING OF FOLK, BLUEGRASS, AMERICANA, SWING AND JAZZMARTYN JOSEPH- Sat. May 4THE BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN OF WALES
The concert is at the beautiful Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Pilgrim Congregational Church (2850 Foothill Blvd.) in Redding, and all ages are welcome.
Tickets for all concerts are available now at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding. Phone 530-223-2040. Tickets are also available online at www.brownpapertickets.com (
search by artist name, Oaksong, Pilgrim, Pilgrim Congregational, or Pilgrim Congregational Church),
and any remaining tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $25 general admission or $10 for students 18 years and under with a valid Student ID.
All concerts begin at 8:00pm and the door opens at 7:15 p.m.
Information on all our shows is at www.oaksongs.org and on The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music facebook page