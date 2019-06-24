THANK YOU FOR CREATING COMMUNITY THROUGH MUSIC FOR 20 YEARS

From The Oaksong Music Society

As you all know, after 20 years of bringing “Way Cool Music” to the northstate, The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music closed out its final season on May 4 with an electrifying concert from singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph, direct from Wales. What a perfect note to go out on!

Now that the dust has somewhat settled, we just wanted to take the time to say SO LONG AND THANKS! It was an absolute pleasure and privilege for our amazing group of volunteers to be able to bring an incredible array of talented and innovative artists to our stages over the last 20 years. What started as a simple idea back in 1999, to bring the best of “Way Cool Music” to Shasta County, grew into a unique and beloved and northstate tradition. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our founders, Barry and Maline Hazle and Bruce and Linda Wendt, as well as to all of the people who made this possible by simply attending our shows. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished!

None of this would have been possible without the time and efforts of all of our volunteers, who did this simply for the love of the music. Thanks to Pete and Maria Angwin, Sheila and Lowell Barnes, Craig Boyer, George Fredson, Chris Ingersoll, Ross and Jean Goodrich, Dana and Jim Jordan, Willie and Naomi Kong, Linda Krueger, Gary and Pam Kruth, Ivan Sager, Pam Thayer and John Crowe, and Bruce and Martha Webb.

Thanks as well to the following organizations and individuals for their support: Pilgrim Congregational Church, The Music Connection (Bernie Baker and Bruce and Sally MacMillan), Redding Record-Searchlight (Jessica Skropanic and Dave Benda), After Five Magazine (Ron Harrington), Enjoy Magazine, freelance writers Jon Lewis and Phil Reser, California State Old Time Fiddler’s Association (George Fredson), Folk Alliance International, Northstate Public Radio, Jefferson Public Radio (Eric Teel), KKRN Community Radio (Shane Houchins, Bobbi Tryon and Craig Boyer), KNCQ-FM (Billy Pilgrim and Patrick John), Hilton Garden Inn, North State Ice, Vintage Public House (Janis Logan), and Bridgehouse Bed and Breakfast (Janelle and Kendall Pierson).

In the time since our last concert, I’ve been asked a zillion times where folks can now go to find “Way Cool Music” in the northstate. We are happy to report that several options are available. Please see below for details.