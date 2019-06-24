As you all know, after 20 years of bringing “Way Cool Music” to the northstate, The Oaksong Society For Preservation Of Way Cool Music closed out its final season on May 4 with an electrifying concert from singer-songwriter Martyn Joseph, direct from Wales. What a perfect note to go out on!
Now that the dust has somewhat settled, we just wanted to take the time to say SO LONG AND THANKS! It was an absolute pleasure and privilege for our amazing group of volunteers to be able to bring an incredible array of talented and innovative artists to our stages over the last 20 years. What started as a simple idea back in 1999, to bring the best of “Way Cool Music” to Shasta County, grew into a unique and beloved and northstate tradition. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our founders, Barry and Maline Hazle and Bruce and Linda Wendt, as well as to all of the people who made this possible by simply attending our shows. We are incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished!
None of this would have been possible without the time and efforts of all of our volunteers, who did this simply for the love of the music. Thanks to Pete and Maria Angwin, Sheila and Lowell Barnes, Craig Boyer, George Fredson, Chris Ingersoll, Ross and Jean Goodrich, Dana and Jim Jordan, Willie and Naomi Kong, Linda Krueger, Gary and Pam Kruth, Ivan Sager, Pam Thayer and John Crowe, and Bruce and Martha Webb.
Thanks as well to the following organizations and individuals for their support: Pilgrim Congregational Church, The Music Connection (Bernie Baker and Bruce and Sally MacMillan), Redding Record-Searchlight (Jessica Skropanic and Dave Benda), After Five Magazine (Ron Harrington), Enjoy Magazine, freelance writers Jon Lewis and Phil Reser, California State Old Time Fiddler’s Association (George Fredson), Folk Alliance International, Northstate Public Radio, Jefferson Public Radio (Eric Teel), KKRN Community Radio (Shane Houchins, Bobbi Tryon and Craig Boyer), KNCQ-FM (Billy Pilgrim and Patrick John), Hilton Garden Inn, North State Ice, Vintage Public House (Janis Logan), and Bridgehouse Bed and Breakfast (Janelle and Kendall Pierson).
In the time since our last concert, I’ve been asked a zillion times where folks can now go to find “Way Cool Music” in the northstate. We are happy to report that several options are available. Please see below for details.
Although The Oaksong Music Society is no longer in operation, there are many places in the northstate to find “Way Cool Music”. Here are some suggestions, along with contact information:
Bohemian Art Loft:
The Bohemian Art Loft (3304B Bechelli Lane Redding, CA) is an excellent place to listen to fine acoustic music in a quiet, intimate environment. Their web page is at http://www.travelingbohemians.org
Note– This Thursday, June 27, The Bohemian Art Loft presents an evening of bluegrass/folk/Americana with The Greg Blake Band. Those of you who attended our concert last year with Jeff Scroggins and Colorado will remember Greg’s fantastic guitar work. This show is not to be missed! Info and tickets are at http://www.travelingbohemians.org/blake2019.html
Vintage Public House:
The Vintage Public House (1790 Market Street, Redding, CA) is a gathering place for people to get together and enjoy excellent food, drink, and live music. Over the years, Vintage has gained the reputation for bringing in not only our best local bands, but groups from the east coast and midwest showcasing a wide variety of styles. Upcoming shows include Ashleigh Flynn & The Riveters on July 2 (highly recommended!), Tim Bluhm on July 26, Dead Horses on July 30 and Alice Wallace on August 10.
Redding Roots Revival Festival:
Put this one on your calendar!- A new music festival, the Redding Roots Revival Music Festival, is coming to Redding on Friday and Saturday October 18 and 19. The event will feature high-quality performances by regional and national acts on multiple stages in the downtown area. Details are forthcoming and tickets will soon be available- the web site to follow is is https://www.reddingrootsrevival.org/
Bridgehouse Bed and Breakfast House Concerts:
Janelle and Kendall Pierson occasionally hold house concerts at Bridgehouse Bed and Breakfast (1455 Riverside Drive, Redding, CA). To get on their email list, contact Janis Logan at reddingrootsrevival@gmail.com
California State Old Time Fiddler’s Association, District 6:
The California State Old Time Fiddlers Association, District 6 holds a variety of events, including concerts, unplugged acoustic jams and open mic sessions. Their premier annual event is hosting the Western Open Fiddle Championships, which this year will be held on October 24-26.
The Studio In Cottonwood:
The Studio in oldtown Cottonwood (270 Main Street, Cottonwood) holds a variety of roots/bluegrass/Americana concerts in a small, intimate (50 capacity) environment. Recent artists have included Alice DiMicele, Nu Blu, Molly Tuttle and Laurie Lewis. Their web site is at http://www.thestudiocottonwood.com/
Miracle Mile Records/Jonathan Foster:
EXTRA: John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns (featuring Oaksong Music Society volunteer Bruce Webb) will be playing twice in Redding this coming week. The first appearance will be on Wednesday June 26, 6-9 pm at the Post Office Saloon, 1636 Market St, Redding. On Friday, June 28, the band will perform at a special Carr Fire benefit show, sponsored by the Shasta County Arts Council, at Old City Hall, 1313 Market St, Redding (530-223-2040). Advance tickets for the benefit show are at The Music Connection, 3086 Bechelli Lane, Redding. The web site for The Mighty Quinns is at www.johnhoovermusic.com