U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Cole Wagner graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Wagner is the son of Laura and Robert Wagner and husband of Brittany Wagner of Oak Run, Calif.

He is a 2010 graduate of University Preparatory School, Redding, Calif.