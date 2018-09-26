Oak Run Elementary School will be hosting the Fourth Annual Harvest Festival and Hoedown on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Join them for a BBQ dinner that includes local homegrown food and then stick around for live music, dancing and school performances. All proceeds go towards student enrichment activities like choir, gardening, Ancestral skills, field trips and more.

Tickets are $20 for adults and children 15 and under are $5. For pre-sale/will call tickets are available at Oak Run School and tickets will also be available for purchase at the gate.