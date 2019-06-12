On June 11, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to Oak Run Road in Oak Run, California regarding a fatal vehicle collision. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 27-year-old Bradley Daniel Murchison of Oak Run, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination will be scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.