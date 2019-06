Dry northerly winds will increase this weekend with low humidities expected. Use extra caution to avoid any fire starts as grasslands are drying out across the lower elevation areas.

The excessive heat will briefly come to an end by Thursday, but a strong system moving into the Pacific Northwest will lead to dry, northerly winds on Friday into the weekend. With grasses quickly drying out, please follow these helpful reminders to prevent wildfires.

Gusty north winds will develop Friday afternoon and Saturday, speeds could reach 35 mph.

(Link on maps to enlarge.)