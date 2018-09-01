Northern Valley Catholic Social Service NVCSS is offering an early Adopt-A-Family program for those families displaced due to loss or damage caused by the recent Carr Fire.

Here is the link to families available for adoption, and their family needs.

Item Delivery Details—Please drop off your new, tagged items according to the following schedule.

Dates: September 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th

Times: 11:00AM – 6:00PM

Deliver to NVCSS: 2400 Washington Avenue

(530) 241-0552

Details available at nvcss.org

About NVCSS: NVCSS was established in 1986, with the purpose of meeting the unmet needs of individuals and families in our communities. Our dedicated staff of nearly 170 people, throughout Butte, Glenn, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama & Trinity counties, work daily to continue inspiring hope and transforming lives of those whom we serve.