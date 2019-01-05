During the evening hours of January 3rd, 2019, officers with the Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) were patrolling the area of Starthmore Drive and Caitlin Drive due to it being a known high crime area. Upon entering the intersection, officers noticed multiple subjects standing around parked vehicles in front of a known problem residence on the 1300 block of Caitlin Drive. The officers continued towards the subjects and observed as Robert Gregory Tabarez (36 years of Sacramento) fled into the known problem residence. Prior to running, Tabarez had been standing next to the driver’s door of a vehicle which was still occupied by his girlfriend, Tisha Susann Williams (38 years of Sacramento).

Officers next contacted Williams and discovered she was on felony probation for illegal possession of a firearm. A search of Williams person and vehicle were conducted pursuant to her probation terms. During the probation search, officers located two large packages of methamphetamine each of them weighing over one pound. Williams was immediately detained allowing officers to continue their investigation.

Believing Tabarez and the occupants of the problem residence were also involved in narcotic activity, officers began hailing asking everyone to exit. Multiple subjects exited and were detained without incident including Tabarez. The primary resident, Ou Saechao (37 years), was also detained on scene. The officers were familiar with Saechao as he’s been arrested fifteen times in Shasta County for a multitude of crimes including narcotic sales and illegal weapon possession.

Based upon the facts of the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant for the residence in an attempt to locate additional evidence related to narcotic sales. Inside the residence officers located ammunition, which Saechao is prohibited from possessing due to prior felony convictions, and a small amount of methamphetamine.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Tabarez and Williams were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail for possession of methamphetamine for sales and conspiracy. Tabarez was also booked on three active arrest warrants which were from three different counties (Shasta, Sonoma, and Mendocino). Additionally, Saechao was arrested and booked into jail for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

The Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit would like to remind citizens they can report suspected drug houses using the “Contact NPU” link on the Redding Police website.