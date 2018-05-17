On the morning of May 17, 2018 officers with the Redding Police Department’s Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) were patrolling the city on all-terrain motorcycles. During that time, they conducted a check at the 7/11 on Eureka Way. While at the 7/11, a suspected drug dealer, Joseph Pearson, 31 of Sacramento, pulled into the lot and parked in front of the business. NPU officers were very familiar with Pearson from a previous investigation where they arrested him in March of this year. Officers had knowledge Pearson was on felony probation out of Sacramento County for a felony evading.

Officers contacted Pearson and attempted to conduct a probation search. Pearson was still in his vehicle with the engine running. He chose to place the vehicle in reverse and fled at a high rate of speed, nearly striking an officer with his vehicle. A second officer on scene utilized a CQC-15 knife to flatten the right rear tire on Pearson’s vehicle in an effort to stop Pearson’s actions which had placed citizens and officers in grave danger. Just as Pearson fled, a patrol supervisor arrived on scene and pursued Pearson. During the pursuit, Pearson threw one ounce of heroin and one ½ gram of cocaine out of his window in the 1100 block of West St.

Pearson drove in a reckless manner failing to stop for the four-way stop sign at 11th/West Street and forced another vehicle into oncoming traffic in an effort to escape. He ultimately surrendered in the 1900 block of 10th St where he was taken into custody without further incident. During a search of Pearson’s vehicle, a digital gram scale, US currency consistent with sales, and packaging material were located. Pearson was ultimately booked for assault with deadly weapon, resisting arrest, felony evading, transportation of heroin, possession of heroin for sales and a probation violation.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank the citizens who reported Pearson throwing the narcotics from the vehicle during this pursuit. The Neighborhood Police Unit often works with patrol operations personnel in an effort to identify and capture individuals who continue to negatively impact the quality of life in our community.