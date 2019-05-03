Pursuant to Thao’s probation terms, officers searched his person and located 3/4 of an ounce of heroin, 1/4 ounce of methamphetamine, 11 hydrocodone pills and drug paraphernalia. A search was then conducted of Thao’s nearby residence and vehicle. Inside, officers located additional evidence of drug sales along with a tactical ballistic vest (body armor) which Thao is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction.

Based on the evidence located, Thao was placed under arrest and charged with possession of heroin for sales, possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of body armor, violation of his Post Release Community Supervision and an outstanding warrant.

NPU would like to thank all of the citizens who continually support us in our relentless pursuit of locating and arresting narcotic dealers in the Redding area. If you would like to report suspected drug activity in your neighborhood or place of work, please contact NPU and www.reddingpolice.org. #RPDNPU