In 2009 Robert Michael Rodeski, 48 years, was sentenced to California State Prison after being convicted of 288(B) PC, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age by force or fear. In April of 2018, Rodeski was released from prison and placed on state parole where he was required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as one of his release conditions. In late November of 2018, officers with the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) learned that Rodeski had removed his GPS ankle monitor and his whereabouts were unknown. As a result, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a warrant for his arrest for violating the conditions of his parole. It was also believed at the time that Rodeski was in violation of his requirements to register as a sex offender. Officers with NPU began searching forRodeski believing he posed a significant risk to society.

Due to the egregious nature of Rodeski’s prior conviction, NPU officers and agents with the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF) worked in partnership in the efforts to locate Rodeski. On January 31st, 2019 , SINF agents and NPU officers launched a surveillance operation to further this investigation. At approximately 7:37 PM, NPU and SINTF executed a search warrant at room #19 of the Stardust Motel on Pine Street in Redding. Rodeski surrendered to officers and was arrested without incident.

After Rodeski’s arrest, a search of his motel room was conducted. Officers located approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 grams of heroin, a digital gram scale and other evidence consistent with the possession for sale of controlled substances. Rodeski admitted to officers that he cut his GPS ankle monitor off and had been staying undetected in the Redding area for a lengthy period of time.

Rodeski was booked at the Shasta County Jail for possession for sale of methamphetamine, possession for sale of heroin, a violation of his sex offender registration status, maintaining a place for the purpose of unlawfully selling or giving away controlled substances and the parole warrant.

Officers with the Neighborhood Police Unit would like to thank our agency partners as this investigation would not have been possible without their efforts.