The Shasta County Connection

By Mary Rickert

Last week the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to ban the commercial growing of marijuana in the unincorporated areas of Shasta County. Supervisor Morgan from District 4 is a strong proponent of legalizing the commercial operations, but the rest of us on the board hold firm to the belief that the majority of folks in Shasta County do not want to see commercial cultivation and sales in our county as evidenced by the Proposition 64 vote. In certain circumstances, legal grows for medicinal purposes are legitimate and serve a purpose for special health situations. I know this is an emotionally charged issue and I respect those that have a different viewpoint, but we had to follow what evidence we had as to how the majority of the residents felt about the issue.

As a Supervisor, I serve on the Law and Justice Committee for the County. It is comprised of our Sheriff, District Attorney, the Probation Department Chief, the Public Defender Department head, County Executive Officer and I. The message was consistent, more requirements for reporting for each department to follow as a result of legislation in Sacramento. It certainly can be burdensome for the departments.

On a brighter note, I was very proud to introduce at our last board meeting the Color Guard from Big Valley High School. These students are not even residents of Shasta County but they volunteered to come to our county’s meeting to present the colors. Becky Albaugh braved the icy roads to bring the group down to Redding for our 9 am meeting. I want to personally thank each one of the participants, Jennifer Van Buskirk, Sheri Weldon, Bill Weldon, Gail McCrary, Shelly Dodgen, Colleen Taylor, Bonnie Mejia, Lisa Gallagher and Rod Gallagher. Their professionalism and patriotic spirit was enjoyed by everyone at our meeting. It was very heartwarming to see these young people and how they are committed to honoring our country and those that have served in the military. Thank you and keep up the good work!

I most certainly have been enjoying the onset of the wet weather. Makes the grass grow and replenishes our water supply. Best wishes for a wonderful Thanksgiving but, please drive safely.

If you have any questions, please contact Mary Rickert at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

In 2016, Mary Rickert was elected to serve as Shasta County District 3 Supervisor. A 42-year resident of Shasta County, Mary has lived near McArthur since 1988. Attending California Polytechnic State University as a Dairy Science major, Mary also holds degrees in Business & Human Resources Management and Psychology from Simpson University. Along with her husband Jim, the couple are owners of Western Agricultural Services— a farm management, appraisal and real estate brokerage firm. They are also the majority owners of Prather Ranch— a nationally recognized, vertically integrated beef cattle operation. Mary and her husband Jim have three grown children and five grandchildren.