“American Made” explores the sounds of two iconic American composers, Bernstein and Copland, who formed the music of the 20th century. Plus, genre-defying Project Trio will perform Scatter, by Adam Schoenberg, and other fun favorites.
Saturday, September 29 | 7:30pm | Laxson Auditorium, Chico —get tickets! | 530-898-6333Sunday, September 30 | 2:00pm | Cascade Theatre, Reddingget tickets! | 530-243-8877
Pre-Concert Talks! Join Scott and Project Trio in the theatre for an informative discussion
about the featured music one hour before each concert.
Meet the Maestro! Combining the virtuosity of world-class artists with the energy of rock stars, Project Trio is breaking down traditional ideas of classical music. The genre-defying ensemble of cello, bass, and beatboxing flute is acclaimed by the press as “packed with musicianship, joy and surprise.”
Following the Saturday night performance in Chico, join Scott and NSS friends at the lounge at Two Twenty (in the Hotel Diamond) following the concert for no-host refreshments and lively conversation.
Thank you, sponsors! This concert is generously supported by Redding Bank of Commerce, Robert & Margaret Brennan-Maxey, and Rose Crain & Vern McHaney.