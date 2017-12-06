Celebrate the joys of the season this weekend with the North State Symphony!
The North State Symphony is bringing their annual holiday concerts back to three of their favorite communities. Scott Seaton will conduct the baroque-style orchestra in works by Holst and Bartok – plus they will be joined by soprano Daun Weiss and the Shasta College Choirs for works by Bach, Saint-Saens, and more beloved holiday favorites! Get tickets and information here.
Friday, December 8, 7:30pm | St. John’s Episcopal Church, ChicoSaturday, December 9, 7:30pm | State Theatre, Red BluffSunday, December 10, 4:00pm | All Saints Episcopal Church, Redding
Join them for festive receptions following the Chico and Redding concerts.
The Redding concert is supported by Red and Maria Emmerson, Robert and Margaret Brennan-Maxey, Don and Heidi Weidlein, and Sally Wells.
The Red Bluff concert is presented in partnership with the Tehama County Community Concert Association.
Special thanks to season sponsor, Dignity Health.