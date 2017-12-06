Celebrate the joys of the season this weekend with the North State Symphony!

The North State Symphony is bringing their annual holiday concerts back to three of their favorite communities. Scott Seaton will conduct the baroque-style orchestra in works by Holst and Bartok – plus they will be joined by soprano Daun Weiss and the Shasta College Choirs for works by Bach, Saint-Saens, and more beloved holiday favorites! Get tickets and information here.

Join them for festive receptions following the Chico and Redding concerts.

The Redding concert is supported by Red and Maria Emmerson, Robert and Margaret Brennan-Maxey, Don and Heidi Weidlein, and Sally Wells.