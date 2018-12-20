To welcome in 2019, the North State Symphony is rolling out the red carpet at Redding’s Historic Cascade Theatre! “A North State New Year’s Eve” features a dynamic pops concert with special guests Alpin Hong on piano, and mezzo-soprano Molly Mahoney!
Music director Scott Seaton will lead the North State Symphony in a toe-tapping pops concert anchored by Gershwin’s beloved “Rhapsody in Blue,” plus jazz favorites, big band classics, Broadway hits, and more! The concert concludes with an “Auld Lang Syne” singalong at 9:00 pm.
The Cascade Theatre party features a dance floor, photo booth, and more. Concert tickets include a complimentary glass of champagne, delicious treats, and access to a no-host bar.
Monday, December 31, 2018 | doors at 6pm | concert 7-9pm
Cascade Theatre | 1733 Market Street, Redding | 530-243-8877
