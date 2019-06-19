Shasta Regional Community Foundation has announced that registration is now open for qualifying nonprofits to participate in the 2019 North State Giving Tuesday event to be held the Tuesday after Thanksgiving on December 3, 2019! Since 2015, participating North State nonprofits have been gifted with over $3 million in unrestricted funds from donors near and far. If your nonprofit organization would like to be a part of this exciting 14-hour online giving campaign, attendance at an upcoming Orientation Workshop is required.

The mandatory workshops will be held in Shasta, Siskiyou and Tehama county locations during the last week of August; up to two people from an organization may attend. Visit the “Latest News” section on the Community Foundation’s homepage at www.shastarcf.org to find the workshop registration links and more information. “While on the home page, be sure to use the link to subscribe to receive our e-newsletters – a key source for important deadlines and information as the event draws near,” recommends Kerry Caranci, Chief Executive Officer of the Community Foundation. “Though North State Giving Tuesday is five months away, planning is already underway” she added.

Requirements for organization participation include:

Must be a public, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization

Must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service, the State of California as a nonprofit corporation, and Shasta Regional Community Foundation

Must be headquartered in and/or provide services out of a physical, public location in Shasta, Siskiyou, or Tehama counties

Must be at least two years old and must be able to provide two years of financials

Organizational Fund Holders at Shasta Regional Community Foundation may be eligible, call 530-244-1219 for confirmation

The dates, times, and registration links are below; plan ahead as these are the only offerings for this mandatory component for nonprofit participation.