A CARR FIRE BENEFIT SHOW

Friday, August 31, 2018

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 7: THE 7TH ANNUAL CALIFORNIA BANJO EXTRAVAGANZA, again at the Trinity United Methodist Church at 5th and Flume Sts. in Chico. Doors at 6:15 pm Concert at 7:00 pm. Tickets will be available at the Music Connection in mid-October: $20 general, $18 for CBA members. $2 more at the door. For more information, please email at the above email address, or call me at 530-894-1449.

North State Fiddlers, California State Old Time Fiddlers Association. District 6 Various groups from District 6 will be performing at these Upcoming Fall Events:

Honey Bee Festival, Palo Cedro

September 8, 8:30-5:00 and September 9, 8:30-4:00

Shasta County Maker Faire, Shasta Fairgrounds

Saturday, September 15th 10:00-5:00

Manton Apple Festival, Manton School

Saturday, October 6th 9:00-4:00

Burney Heritage Days, Burney Falls State Memorial Park

Sunday, October 7th. 12:00-4:00

Dairyville Orchard Festival, Lassen View School, Los Molinos

Saturday, October 20th 10:00-4:00

Western Open, Elks Lodge, Red Bluff

October 25th – 27th

Blackberry Blossom Farm on Tour

The Skillman Family is traveling across the country for 6 weeks sharing their music on their 2018 Motorhome Tour.

Follow The Skillman Family and see their photos on Facebook as they tour across the country sharing their music.

