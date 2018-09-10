Theatrical Production Scenes from Shakespeare Performance Friday and Saturday

What: Scenes from six of Shakespeare’s plays performed live in KIXE-TV’s Studio— 604 North Market St. Redding Date: Friday, September 14th and Saturday, September 15th at 7:30pm Contact: For KIXE: Rob Keenan, 530-243-5493 or rkeenan@kixe.org For Spiritus Productions: Carolyn Murray 530-410-5126

A cast of North State actors will be performing alongside professional actress Felicia Bertch in Scenes from Shakespeare. The KIXE Studio has been transformed into a black box theater for the occasion and professional lighting and sound artist Eddie Saddler has been brought on board to help set the scene.

FREE Tickets are still available for each performance and can be reserved through www.eventbrite.com. Plays to be featured include: The Merchant of Venice, Richard III, Much Ado About Nothing, Julius Caesar, The Winter’s Tale, and Measure for Measure.

Scenes from Shakespeare has been produced through a grant from New York PBS station WNET and the national program Shakespeare Uncovered which will air on KIXE in October.

Bio for Felicia Bertch: Felicia holds a B.A. in English from Wheaton College and an MFA in Acting from The University of South Carolina and studied physical theatre arts at the LeCoq School in Paris. She has taught, directed, devised and choreographed at various institutions, including Wheaton College, The University of South Carolina, The University of Chicago, and Columbia College as well as in Tanzania, East Africa. Felicia is currently on faculty in the Theatre Arts Department at the University of Texas at Arlington.

About Shakespeare Uncovered: Produced by Blakeway Productions, 116 Films and THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET in association with PBS and Shakespeare’s Globe, each episode reveals the extraordinary world and works of William Shakespeare and the still-potent impact his plays have today. The films combine interviews with actors, directors and scholars, along with visits to key locations, clips from some of the most celebrated film and television adaptations and illustrative excerpts from the plays staged specially for the series at Shakespeare’s Globe in London.