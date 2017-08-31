NorCal OUTreach Project, a 501c3 non-profit with outreach to Northern California’s LGBTQ+ rural communities, will hold its 7th Annual Pride event on Saturday, September 23, 12noon-5pm, at 777 Cypress Ave, Sculpture Park, Redding City Hall.

This year’s theme is ” We Stand Strong Together”, making awareness that the community is a proud LGBTQ+ community who lives and works in Northern CA and is actively supported by friends, family and the community at large. Past Prides have attracted over 500 attendees, provides local entertainment, food vendors, educational and supportive information and is a family friendly event for all. NCOP is committed to making Northern California a safe and more accepting place for all persons regardless of gender identification.

NCOP has recently been able to open a community center located at 1708 Placer St., providing meeting space for LGBTQ+ community members.

This year will mark the first time the NCOP sponsors a LGBTQ Film Fest, Friday, September 22 , 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., at Old City Hall, 1313 Market St. Redding CA.

The Sundial Bridge, crossing the Sacramento River, will be lit in Rainbow colors Sep 16 and 17 , 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The public is cordially invited to this family friendly event.