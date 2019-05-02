Nor-Cal Think Pink is seeking all photographers, artists, and graphic designers to enter their annual Think Pink Calendar Contest. The Think Pink Calendar highlights breast cancer

awareness, education and resources. 40,000 calendars are distributed to over 35

communities throughout the North State including Siskiyou, Modoc, Shasta, Trinity, Plumas,

Lassen, Tehama, and Glenn counties.

Each submission must meet the following criteria:

▪ Must be pink themed and landscape orientation

▪ Can be a photograph, illustration or graphic design

▪ Preference will be given this year to Sundial Bridge images to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Pink Sundial Event.

Visit www.NorCalThinkPink.com to submit your entry and read contest rules. Deadline to

enter the contest is at 5:00 pm on June 30th, 2019. Contact Nor-Cal Think Pink with questions at info@norcalthinkpink.com or by phone at (530) 921-9212.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early

detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early; breast

cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education

with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self-exams, and other early detection tools. We invite you to join us in our mission by supporting Think Pink and helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection. To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our their, NorCalThinkPink.com or follow us on Facebook.