Nor-Cal Think Pink is excited to bring a Mobile Mammography Bus to Fall River Mills on August 22nd 9am-5pm in the Tri Counties Bank parking lot. This all-day event will offer free mammogram screening to women age 40 year’s old and over who have not had a mammogram within the past twelve months and has a primary healthcare provider. Walk-ups are welcomed; however, women are strongly encouraged to reserve an appointment online at www.NorCalThinkPink.com. Please feel free to call (530) 921-9212 or email info@norcalthinkpink.com if you have any questions.

The mobile mammography service is funded by the Pretty in Pink Prom fundraiser hosted annually by Nor-Cal Think Pink. It is Nor-Cal Think Pink’s goal to turn awareness into action and focus on the rural communities in the North State by offering these types of hands-on services. According to the California Health Interview Survey (CHIS) in 2016, only 18% of women 40 years and older in the combined region of Del Norte, Siskiyou, Lassen, Trinity, Modoc, Plumas, and Sierra counties received a mammogram within the past two years. This is mostly attributed by the long travel distance to the nearest mammogram screening service and the lack of early detection education. Women in the McArthur-Burney region have to drive an hour or more to a mammogram screening clinic. Through grants it is the hope of Nor-Cal Think Pink to bring the mobile mammography bus to all rural areas in the North State next year.

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early; breast cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self exams, and other early detection tools. We invite you to join us in our mission by supporting Think Pink and helping to spread the word about the importance of early detection. To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our website, NorCalThinkPink.com or follow us on Facebook.