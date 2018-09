ASSE International Student Exchange Programs is seeking individuals to serve as Area Representatives in your local community. ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students from around the world. Students are 15 to 18 years of age, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American Adventure.

Area Representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students to study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. Area representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising. There is also a great bonus opportunity.

ASSE’s primary goal is to contribute to International understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life. ASSE’s Area Representatives are the cornerstone of the organization, making all of this possible!

For more information about ASSE or becoming an Area Representative, please call our Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email us at asseusawest@asse.com. Please check out our website at host.asse.com. We look forward to welcoming you to the ranks of Area Representatives nationwide – striving towards a world of understanding, one child at a time!

ASSE International is a nonprofit 501.c.3 educational and cultural exchange organization headquartered in Laguna Beach, California. ASSE promotes global learning and leadership by offering a unique, richly personal experience for students, volunteer families, host high schools and local communities. ASSE reaches across interpersonal and international borders, celebrating worldwide community through the spirit, character and promise of our youth.

