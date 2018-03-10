Tierra Robles Subdivision Community Action Meeting March 19th at 7:00 pm North Cow Creek School Gym 10619 Swede Creek Road

Citizens for Responsible Rural Development aka No Rezoning for 166 Homes Committee invites the community to attend a Community Action meeting in regards of the proposed Tierra Robles subdivision— 7:00 p.m. on March 19, 2018, at North Cow Creek School Gym. The 166-home suburban subdivision, “Tierra Robles” is being proposed for the 716-acre land bordered by Boyle, Old Alturas, Seven Lakes Roads and the bluff area above Deschutes Road.

The committee would like your attendance at the meeting to share critical information before the future Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor hearing.

For more information—Join the Action Notification List by emailing or calling: NoTierraRobles@gmail.com or 530-549-4743

Some of the subjects matters the committee’s shared concerns are: to protect scare Bella Vista Water District supply resources; no to more traffic—no to 1,774 extra trips per day—no to unsafe intersections; stop incompatible, precedent-setting rezoning of rural properties; protect limited sheriff and fire resources; and to protect your property values.

INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TIERRA ROBLES SUBDIVISION