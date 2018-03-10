Tierra Robles Subdivision Community Action Meeting
March 19th at 7:00 pm
North Cow Creek School Gym
10619 Swede Creek Road
Citizens for Responsible Rural Development aka No Rezoning for 166 Homes Committee invites the community to attend a Community Action meeting in regards of the proposed Tierra Robles subdivision— 7:00 p.m. on March 19, 2018, at North Cow Creek School Gym. The 166-home suburban subdivision, “Tierra Robles” is being proposed for the 716-acre land bordered by Boyle, Old Alturas, Seven Lakes Roads and the bluff area above Deschutes Road.
The committee would like your attendance at the meeting to share critical information before the future Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor hearing.
For more information—Join the Action Notification List by emailing or calling: NoTierraRobles@gmail.com or 530-549-4743
Some of the subjects matters the committee’s shared concerns are: to protect scare Bella Vista Water District supply resources; no to more traffic—no to 1,774 extra trips per day—no to unsafe intersections; stop incompatible, precedent-setting rezoning of rural properties; protect limited sheriff and fire resources; and to protect your property values.
INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TIERRA ROBLES SUBDIVISION
- A 166-home suburban subdivision, “Tierra Robles” is being proposed for the beautiful 716-acre land bordered by Boyle, Old Alturas, Seven Lakes Roads and the bluff area above Deschutes Road.
- A Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) can be viewed at https://www.co.shasta.ca.us/index/drm_index/planning_index/eirs/tierrarobleshome/revised-project-2016/draft-eir (The DEIR Public Comment period ended 12/29/17.)
- Yet to be announced Planning Commission and Board of Supervisor hearings will provide the public an opportunity to express specific, detailed concerns which can influence whether Tierra Robles is stopped, revised or approved per a Final Environmental Impact Report (yet to be released).
- 166 new homes will add significant water demand to already limited Bella Vista Water District resources, particularly in single and multiple drought years. The DEIR underestimates the yearly water demand needed for these 166 homes – 80 Acre Feet in the DEIR vs. 352 Acre Feet per baseline usage data from the 2015 BVWD Urban Water Management Plan.
- This water demand error negates the sizing and operation of the onsite Wastewater Treatment and Dispersal system that is planned for land that won’t perk for traditional septic systems.
- 166 new homes will add another 1,774 additional daily trips on already winding, narrow substandard County roads – roads which already have higher than state average accident rates, which can only go higher.
- The County barely keeps up with current road maintenance and already approved, unbuilt projects, let alone new, more expensive traffic mitigation requirements for Tierra Robles that exceed the Developers share of costs.
- Tierra Robles concerns are not limited to zoning flaws, water and traffic, but the added demand on limited Sheriff, Fire and School resources, the requirement to form a new Community Services District (CSD) that is over-tasked and underfunded, the elimination of thousands of Oak trees (ironically, Tierra Robles means “Land of Oaks”), and the impact to wildlife and the rural lifestyle that we all cherish and want to protect.