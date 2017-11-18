The Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:30 pm and 10:30 pm on November 17th on Hartnell Avenue near Reservoir Lane.

A total of 607 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. 13 drivers were stopped for further investigation and three were given field sobriety tests. No DUI arrests were made during the checkpoint.

One driver was cited for driving without a license and one bicyclist was arrested on an outstanding warrant. No vehicles were towed.