No DUI arrests during checkpoint on Hwy 273— Officer notices no plates on vehicle in area of checkpoint, chase pursuits and suspect later arrested for stolen property

The Redding Police Department conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint between 6:00 and 11:00 pm on August 31, 2017 on Highway 273 near Girvan Road.

A total of 832 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and were screened by officers. 19 drivers were stopped for further investigation and two were given field sobriety tests. No DUI arrests were made during the checkpoint. One subject was cited for driving on a suspended license and his vehicle towed. One subject was cited and released on a misdemeanor warrant.

A driver, later identified as Michael Marchand Heller, 25 years of Anderson, was in the area of the checkpoint when an officer noticed the vehicle he was driving did not have a license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the driver, he fled and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit was quickly terminated after the driver reached speeds of 90 mph eastbound on S. Bonnyview west of the Sacramento River. CHP helicopter located the vehicle and was able to follow it to a residence. CHP patrol units were able to then contact the driver. It was determined the vehicle was stolen. The driver was subsequently booked for possessing stolen property and a complaint filed for evading a police officer.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.