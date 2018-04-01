Shasta Regional Community Foundation is pleased to announce a new scholarship opportunity for Shasta County high school students. “The newly established Reach Higher Scholarship Fund aims to reward and motivate students EARLY in their high school careers and build a sense of hope for the pursuit of higher education,” reports Miriam Leal, Program Associate at the Community Foundation.

Annually, ten high school freshmen will be awarded $250 – funds will be held for final scholarship distribution when the awarded student successfully enrolls in a university. From their freshman to senior year, the scholarship of $250 may be renewed by the awarded student for a total scholarship of up to $1,000 at the end of four years. Eligibility requirements and the application are available online at www.shastarcf.org/scholarships. The deadline is April 19, 2018 @ 8:30pm PST.

The mission of the Reach Higher Scholarship Fund is to make a difference in the community, as well as in individual students’ lives, by focusing upon Shasta County students who are statistically unlikely to pursue a university education; ultimately increasing the percentage of our local high school graduates who pursue a university education. For more information, e-mail Miriam Leal at miriam@shastarcf.org or call 530-244-1219.

The Shasta Regional Community Foundation is a resource building organization in Shasta and Siskiyou counties dedicated to promoting philanthropy by connecting people who care with causes that matter.

Since 2000, the Community Foundation has awarded over $21,000,000 in grants to area nonprofit organizations.

For more information, call the Shasta Regional Community Foundation at (530)244-1219 or visit www.shastarcf.org.