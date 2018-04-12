By Palomino Armstrong

Hi all,

Quick update! The ALABAMA 5 are the horses we picked up in Alabama, shown above. As is clear, they need a lot of special care. They will be coming to Chilly Pepper for some TLC, and I am so happy to report it will not be on our dime.

ONGOING NEWS…..

We appreciate everyone who has donated to help save the Mares & Foals and the Stallions and the 4 orphans. We are getting close to where we need to be for those kids. We will be picking up the orphans, mares and foals and stallions on Monday.

Again, most all of them will have places to go which will keep them off our long term books. For now they will be expensive, but only for a short time PTL! HOWEVER, I received another call, THIS TIME from my primary contact in Yakima. Once again WE ARE IN EMERGENCY MODE. There will be more horses, and there could be A LOT MORE! to save when we are up there picking up the group we just started fundraising for.

What will happen is we will get called after they bring in the horses. I will have to stand in front of all the horses and decide WHICH LIVES WE SAVE. ALL THE OTHERS will SHIP STRAIGHT TO SLAUGHTER.

This situation is beyond tough. It is so far out of our control. The only thing we will be able to do is save as many orphans as we can, depending on if we can keep raising more funds. Then there will be weanlings, and it is pretty much guaranteed that there will be a bunch of very pregnant mares.

I wish I had the answer to this. All I know is that we will do every single thing we can to save as many lives as we can, but it will simply come down to how much money we can raise to save these lives. It is not just purchasing them, it is vetting and feeding and transporting and delivering them to their new homes.

I know we cannot save them all, but we need a miracle, and we will save as many as we can.

It’s not fair that I have to look in the eyes of these beautiful horses and basically say “you have to die, because I do not have enough money to save you.” Yet God is putting this in front of us, so we simply will do our best. Please pray hard for this situation and donate if you can.

I WILL POST PHOTOS AS SOON AS I SEE THE HORSES.

Again, THANK YOU to all of you who donated to save the orphans etc.