By Sharyn Cornelius,

A new vendor entered the Palo Cedro 50 Mile Market lineup on May 3rd. It is “Roots N Shoots Nursery,” owned by Sharon and Richard Parham of Palo Cedro. They join Grace Gardens, formerly Creekside Gardens of Redding, and Hummingbird Farmz of Shingletown in offering customers a wide variety of bedding plants for their spring gardens.

Roots N Shoots has over 300 plant varieties under cultivation at its Palo Cedro growing site and had about 30 types of vegetable starts and flowering plants on display at its stand at last Thursday’s market. Included were dianthus, Santa Barbara Daisy, verbena, heirloom roses, and lilacs, as well as blueberries, tomatoes, and cucumbers. They also had lots of pretty succulents for sale.

Sharon Parham said they are very excited to be able to sell their plants at Shasta County’s newest marketplace. She also told us that if customers request a plant other than those on display, she will bring it to the market the following week for them.

The 50 Mile Market also features beautiful green and brown eggs laid by the free-range chickens at Valhalla Farms, pork from pasture-raised pigs at Hooker Creek Farm, and delicious micro green sprouts from Edible Endeavors.

Other vendors such as Organic Creations, Stef’s Goatique, and Oils by Melody offer natural beauty products, while crafters such as Pam Kriner of Thoroughly Twisted and Cathie Poni of Bella Rosa offer copper jewelry and custom handbags.

Market managers Patricia Lawrence and Sharyn Cornelius invite everyone to drop by the Community Hall at 22037 Old 44 Drive on Thursdays to see what’s new. The 50 Mile Market is open every Thursday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. It is a fundraiser for the Palo Cedro Community Guild. For membership information, please call 547-3788.