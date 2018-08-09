Home Shasta-Trinity National Forest New fire #HirzFire off Gillman Road east of Lakehead Shasta-Trinity National Forest New fire #HirzFire off Gillman Road east of Lakehead 08/09/2018 27 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A new fire reported approximately 8:15 a.m. #HirzFire Firefighters responding to a 30-acre fire near Hirz Bay off Gillman Road, Moore Creek Campground, 8 miles east of Lakehead. @CALFIRESHU is assisting @ShastaTrinityNF on a vegetation fire. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment