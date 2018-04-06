The community came out on a rainy day yesterday to check out the newest certified farmer’s market—Palo Cedro 50-Mile Market at the Palo Cedro Community Guild. Having it inside makes it a nice relief from sheltering the cold and later on the extreme heat.

The wall to wall vendors displayed their handcrafts and art of jewelry, soaps, candles, knitted items, children’s wood furniture and non-profit organizations sharing their cause. A massage chair provided visitors with a shoulder and back muscle relief. And a food truck parked outside gave customers and vendors a bite to eat or take home for dinner.

On the certified farmer’s side on the room, merchants displayed order sheets for USDA pastured pork, potted vegetable and herb plants, eggs, and micro-greens. As soon as the crops start to yield, some of these vendors will be changing up from potted plant starters to produce for sale.

The Palo Cedro 50-Mile Market will be every Thursday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Palo Cedro Community Guild — 22037 Old Forty Four Drive, Palo Cedro.