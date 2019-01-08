CAL FIRE / Shasta County Fire Chief appointment
Prior to his retirement last month, Director Ken Pimlott formally announced the appointment of Bret Gouvea as the new unit chief for the Shasta – Trinity Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), effective December 12, 2018. Today at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, Gouvea was appointed as the Fire Warden and Chief of the Shasta County Fire Department (SCFD). Gouvea succeeds Mike Hebrard, who promoted to Northern Region as Assistant Region Chief on December 1, 2018.
Chief Gouvea began his career with CAL FIRE in 1990, as a Firefighter I in the Shasta
Trinity Unit (SHU). In 1994, Bret accepted a Limited Term Fire Apparatus Engineer
(FAE) position in SHU and worked both Schedule A and Schedule B assignments. In
January 1998, Bret accepted a permanent FAE position in SHU at Redding
Headquarters, and promoted to Fire Captain, working in Training and at Fire Stations
before promoting to Battalion Chief in 2006. In 2010, Bret accepted an Assistant Chief
position at Ishi Conservation Camp in the Tehama-Glenn Unit. In 2012, he transferred
back to SHU as Assistant Chief, East Division/Sugar Pine Conservation Camp before
accepting the Deputy Chief Operations position in SHU December 2013.
Bret has been involved in many training cadres, including serving as senior instructor,
course coordinator and a member of a series curriculum development working group
for nine years. Bret served for 12 years on four different Incident Management Teams
(IMT) as an Operations Branch Director, Operations Section Chief, and in 2015, he
was named the Incident Commander on IMT 1. Bret holds an Associate’s Degree in
Fire Science from Shasta Community College, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public
Administration from California State University, Chico.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the Shasta-Trinity Unit and Shasta County
Fire Department in this new capacity. The level of service, commitment, and the
positive working relationship shared between the two has never been tested or shown
its strength like it has this past year. I’m proud to be a part of providing the highest
level of service possible to our communities” said Chief Gouvea.