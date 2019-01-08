Click on ad for more info

CAL FIRE / Shasta County Fire Chief appointment

Prior to his retirement last month, Director Ken Pimlott formally announced the appointment of Bret Gouvea as the new unit chief for the Shasta – Trinity Unit of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), effective December 12, 2018. Today at the Shasta County Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting, Gouvea was appointed as the Fire Warden and Chief of the Shasta County Fire Department (SCFD). Gouvea succeeds Mike Hebrard, who promoted to Northern Region as Assistant Region Chief on December 1, 2018.

Chief Gouvea began his career with CAL FIRE in 1990, as a Firefighter I in the Shasta

Trinity Unit (SHU). In 1994, Bret accepted a Limited Term Fire Apparatus Engineer

(FAE) position in SHU and worked both Schedule A and Schedule B assignments. In

January 1998, Bret accepted a permanent FAE position in SHU at Redding

Headquarters, and promoted to Fire Captain, working in Training and at Fire Stations

before promoting to Battalion Chief in 2006. In 2010, Bret accepted an Assistant Chief

position at Ishi Conservation Camp in the Tehama-Glenn Unit. In 2012, he transferred

back to SHU as Assistant Chief, East Division/Sugar Pine Conservation Camp before

accepting the Deputy Chief Operations position in SHU December 2013.

Bret has been involved in many training cadres, including serving as senior instructor,

course coordinator and a member of a series curriculum development working group

for nine years. Bret served for 12 years on four different Incident Management Teams

(IMT) as an Operations Branch Director, Operations Section Chief, and in 2015, he

was named the Incident Commander on IMT 1. Bret holds an Associate’s Degree in

Fire Science from Shasta Community College, and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Public

Administration from California State University, Chico.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve the Shasta-Trinity Unit and Shasta County

Fire Department in this new capacity. The level of service, commitment, and the

positive working relationship shared between the two has never been tested or shown

its strength like it has this past year. I’m proud to be a part of providing the highest

level of service possible to our communities” said Chief Gouvea.