States that operate their own marketplaces had an uninsured rate that was roughly half that of states that rely on the federally facilitated marketplace.

California’s uninsured rate dropped to 6.8 percent in first six months of 2017, down from 17 percent in 2013 — a new record low.

States that expanded Medicaid had an uninsured rate (8.8 percent) that was less than half the rate of states that did not (19 percent).

These results from 2017 show that state-based marketplaces continue to reduce the uninsured rate in their states, while states supported by the federally facilitated marketplace showed increases in the number of the uninsured for the first time since 2014.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that states that operate their own health insurance marketplaces continue to make great progress toward reducing the number of the uninsured.

States that did not rely on the federally facilitated marketplace had a rate of the uninsured that was about half that of the federally facilitated marketplace states, 8.3 percent compared to 16.1 percent, while California’s rate dropped to an all-time low.

“These data show loudly and clearly that states like California that have sought to make the Affordable Care Act work for their residents are delivering — dramatically reducing the rate of the uninsured in ways that translate into lower premiums for everyone,” said California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Diana Dooley, chair of the Covered California Board of Directors.

“While California and many other states are helping lower health care costs and reducing the rate of the uninsured, the nation is being challenged by the great uncertainty at the federal level.”

The CDC report from the National Center for Health Statistics, “Health Insurance Coverage: Early Release of Estimates From the National Health Interview Survey, January–June 2017,” provides the first federal summary of impacts of the 2017 open-enrollment period. The report shows wide variation across the nation in the extent to which states have lowered their rates of the uninsured, with particularly striking differences between states that manage their own marketplaces and expanded Medicaid, and those that did not.

“California is not alone in the historic gains made possible by the Affordable Care Act,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director of Covered California. “This new survey shows that overall, state-based marketplaces continued to reduce the rates of their states’ uninsured, while those states supported by the federal marketplace saw the first uptick in their uninsured since 2014.” Lee added, “It was nice to see that California also had good company among states dramatically reducing their uninsured population, with five of the 11 states in the report seeing rates of the uninsured of less than 8 percent, including Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.” (See Table XVI in the CDC report.)

In the first six months of 2017, California’s uninsured rate dropped to 6.8 percent, the lowest rate since 2013, down from 7.2 percent in the first six months of 2016.

Since some of the remaining uninsured are undocumented or are otherwise ineligible for coverage, the number of uninsured individuals eligible to enroll in private insurance or Medi-Cal through Covered California may be even lower, approximately 3.4 percent.

“This historically low uninsured rate is a direct product of last year’s open-enrollment efforts, which brought health insurance to hundreds of thousands of people,” Lee said. “Despite the uncertainty in Washington, for both last year’s and the current open-enrollment period, California is making sure premiums are kept in check with a competitive market and that people have access to the quality health insurance they need.”

According to the new CDC survey, states like California that expanded Medicaid had an uninsured rate — 8.8 percent — that was less than half the rate of states that did not — 19.0 percent (see Figure 9).

In addition, in the first half of 2017, state-based marketplaces continued to make progress at reducing the number of the uninsured, from a rate of 8.6 percent to 8.3 percent. This same period marks the first time since 2014 that the rate of the uninsured increased in states supported by the federal marketplace.

The new report comes nearly three weeks into open enrollment, when anyone can sign up for health insurance in the individual market. Consumers nationwide can explore their options on Healthcare.gov and must sign up by Dec. 15, which is the end of the open-enrollment period for federally facilitated marketplaces. In California, consumers should visit CoveredCA.com, and enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2018. Open enrollment continues through Jan. 31in California. Medi-Cal enrollment is year round.

The CDC survey results also show how California’s progress compares to the national uninsured rate. Prior to the Affordable Care Act’s taking effect, California’s uninsured rate for all ages was higher than the national average: 17 percent compared to 14.4 percent. Since that time, California’s uninsured rate has dropped by more than 10 percentage points, while the national average has dropped by 5.4 percentage points.

“It’s gratifying to see the progress made in getting so many people in California the health insurance they need,” Lee said. “But we are not resting on our laurels. In the individual market, people constantly come and go. Particularly in this time of confusion for many consumers, we need to make sure those with insurance keep it and those who are uninsured are aware of the good options available to them as open enrollment continues.”

The full CDC survey can be viewed here: https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/ nhis/earlyrelease/insur201711. pdf .

Consumers interested in signing up for health care coverage can get free and confidential enrollment assistance by visiting www.coveredca.com/find-help/ and searching among 800 storefronts statewide or the more than 17,000 certified enrollers who can help consumers understand their choices and enroll, including individuals who can assist in other languages. In addition, consumers can reach the Covered California service center by calling (800) 300-1506.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state’s health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

Covered California is an independent part of the state government whose job is to make the health insurance marketplace work for California’s consumers. It is overseen by a five-member board appointed by the governor and the Legislature. For more information about Covered California, please visit www.CoveredCA.com.