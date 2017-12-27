New California laws that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2018.

AB 1008: “Ban the box”

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento). Read bill text

Prohibits employers from inquiring about or considering a job applicant’s criminal record prior to a conditional offer of employment.

AB 168: Salary history

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). Read bill text

Prohibits employers from asking job applicants for previous salary history.

SB 3: Minimum wage increase

Passed in 2016. Introduced by Sen. Mark Leno (D-San Francisco)*. Read bill text

Raises minimum wage from $10.50 to $11/hour for employees of businesses with 26+ employees and from $10 to $10.50 for employees of businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Proposition 64: Marijuana Legalization

Passed in 2016. Read bill text

Under California’s legalization of recreational marijuana approved by voters in 2016, adults 21 and older can buy marijuana for recreational use from a licensed dispensary starting Jan. 1, 2018. The state is now issuing commercial licenses for cannabis cultivation, manufacture, testing labs, distribution and retail sale.

SB 65: Marijuana — Ingesting while driving

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo). Read bill text

Bans smoking or ingesting marijuana while driving or riding in a car, just like alcohol.

SB 250: School lunch “shaming”

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys). Read bill text

Requires schools to make meals available to needy kids, even if their fees have not been paid.

AB 273: Subsidized child care

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Cecilia Aguiar-Curry (D-Woodland). Read bill text

Makes parents who are taking English as a Second Language, GED and High School Equivalency classes eligible for subsidized child care.

AB 908: Paid family leave

Passed in 2016. Introduced by Asm. Jimmy Gomez (D-Los Angeles). Read bill text

Increases the level and duration of benefits provided in the Paid Family Leave (PFL) and State Disability (SDI) insurance programs.

SB 63: Job-protected family leave

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara). Read bill text

Expands job-protected new parent leave to workers at businesses with 20+ employees (previously was 50+).

AB 10: Tampons in schools

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens). Read bill text

Requires schools serving students in grades 6-12 with at least 40 percent of students living in poverty to stock bathrooms with tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

SB 27: Livestock — Use of antimicrobial drugs

Passed in 2015. Introduced by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo). Read bill text

Prohibits routine use of antibiotics on livestock in California. Livestock managers can only use antibiotics if they’ve got a prescription from a veterinarian.

State Budget: Dental benefits for Medi-Cal

Passed in 2017.

The 2017-18 state budget restores full dental benefits to adult Medi-Cal patients effective January 1, 2018.

AB 1127: Diaper changing stations

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Ian Calderon (D-Whittier). Read bill text

Requires that at least one restroom diaper changing station be accessible to both women and men in newly-constructed or renovated state and local government buildings, large retail and entertainment venues, and restaurants that hold at least 60 people.

SB 219: “LGBT Seniors Bill of Rights”

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco). Read bill text

Gives legal protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender seniors living in long-term care facilities.

SB 442: Swimming pool safety

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Josh Newman (D-Los Angeles). Read bill text

Requires residential swimming pools to adhere to new safety standards and additional inspections.

Proposition 63: Guns — Ammunition sales

Passed in 2016. Read bill text

Regulates ammunition sales and transfers by requiring they be conducted through a licensed ammunition vendor; bans importing ammunition bought outside California without first shipping it to a licensed vendor

AB 7: Guns — Open carry

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Mike Gipson (D-Carson). Read bill text

Applies an existing statewide ban on openly-carrying long guns to unincorporated areas

AB 785: Guns — Hate crimes

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Reginald Jones-Sawyer (D-Los Angeles). Read bill text

Prevents those convicted of hate crimes from owning a firearm for 10 years

AB 424: Guns — School grounds

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento). Read bill text

Bans firearms on school grounds, removing the ability of school officials to grant exemptions

AB 390: Pedestrian crossing signals

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles). Read bill text

Allows pedestrian to enter crosswalk after “DON’T WALK” sign begins flashing if there’s a countdown timer, and if pedestrian completes crossing in time. Previously, it was a crime to even enter a crosswalk when “DON’T WALK” is flashing.

AB 41: Rape kits — Rules for law enforcement

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. David Chiu (D-San Francisco). Read bill text

Requires law enforcement agencies to count, preserve and report on the reasons for unprocessed rape kits.

AB 1312: Rape kits — Survivors’ rights

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego). Read bill text

Expands survivors’ rights to notice about the location and status of their rape kits, and prevents the destruction of rape kits for at least 20 years.

AB 295: Sky diving

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Asm. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). Read bill text

Makes it illegal to sky-dive while intoxicated.

SB 1: Transportation funding

Passed in 2017. Introduced by Sen. Jim Beall (D-San Jose). Read bill text

The same law that raised gas and diesel taxes effective Nov. 1 also raises vehicle fees for drivers registering (or renewing registrations for) their vehicles starting Jan. 1.

