A new animal rescue group is forming in the east valley area. It is called S.N.A.P. (Spay, Neuter, and Protect). The organizers are former volunteers with Another Chance Animal Welfare League who want to focus on the dog and cat overpopulation problem by providing spay and neuter vouchers, so everyone can afford to have their pets altered.

They will be holding their first fundraiser—a giant yard sale—on January 13 and 14 at 23972 Old Forty-Four Drive in Millville. Donations of clothing, furniture, appliances, bedding, collectibles, and other household goods are currently being accepted. Call 227-3483 for pickup. On the days of the sale, the volunteers will be serving breakfast burritos and hot dogs.

S.N.A.P. is currently being sponsored by R.A.I.N. (Rescuing Animals in Need) while it applies for its own non-profit status, so all donations are tax-deductible.