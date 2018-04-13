On April 6th, 2018, a news article was published regarding a fatal traffic collision that occurred in December of 2017 involving Alexander James Kirby, 27 years. As a result of this collision, Kirby was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and for driving under the influence causing injury. A felony warrant was issued for Kirby’s arrest in March of 2018. A representative from the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office contacted the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit and requested assistance in locating Kirby. Kirby was believed to have ties to Texas and it was feared he would flee the state in an effort to avoid arrest by law enforcement officers.

On April 13th, 2018, officers from the Neighborhood Police Unit launched a surveillance operation in the 2800 block of Helen Street in Redding, an address frequented by Kirby. At approximately 4:05 p.m., Kirby was observed smoking a cigarette in front of the apartment. When an NPU officer contacted Kirby, he attempted to flee on foot. Kirby was subdued after a struggle. He was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked for the felony warrant and an additional charge of delaying and obstructing an officer. Kirby’s case will be referred to the Shasta County District Attorney’s office for prosecution.