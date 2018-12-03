On Sunday, December 2, 2018, at 5:48 p.m., Anthony Palazzo reported his neighbors informed him they had been the victims of a home invasion robbery. Palazzo reported his neighbors, Rufus Larry and Shauntelle Kelley, who reside on the 10000 block of Old Oregon Trail, Redding, had their hands zip-tied and were held at gunpoint while unknown suspects removed firearms and other property from their home.

After freeing his neighbors from the zip ties, Palazzo attempted to block the driveway with his vehicle, blocking the suspects’ escape, when one of the suspects shot at him, but did not strike him or his vehicle. Palazzo quickly left the immediate area in his vehicle while continuing to provide information on 911. Palazzo reported the suspects’ vehicle had become stuck in the mud at the residence, and the suspects began running from the area. Palazzo and Larry provided descriptions of the suspects to Shascom.

Deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, along with Anderson Police, Redding Police, the California Highway Patrol and the CHP helicopter responded to the scene and began searching for the outstanding suspects. A notification was issued to residents in the surrounding area concerning the dangerous outstanding suspects.

With the assistance of a nearby resident who called 911, two male subjects matching the descriptions of the suspects were located on Old Alturas Road. The suspects, Hamed Ali Daneshmand-Pourlashgari 35 years and Lee Zebediah Stockinger Jr. 42 years, of the Sacramento, CA area, were taken into custody by deputies and positively identified by the victims as the suspects in the robbery.

While the CHP helicopter was searching the area, they located two additional subjects running from the area. Deputies located the subjects, later identified as Marc William Love 51 years and Candy Renee Salazar 35 years, of the Sacramento, CA area, and they were taken into custody. Love and Salazar were found to be in possession of some of the victim’s property, including a firearm. Numerous items of the victim’s property and firearms were recovered at the scene.

Daneshmand-Pourlashgari, Stockinger Jr., Love, and Salazar were all booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of 182(a)(1)PC – Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, 212.5(a) PC – Robbery inside a Dwelling, 245(a)(2)PC- Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Firearm, along with numerous other charges. Each subject is being held on $100,000.00 bail.

This case is currently still under investigation, and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information in regards to this incident, please contact 530-245-6540.