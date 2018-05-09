Water & Power: A California HeistNational Geographic Documentary FilmMay 11, 6 pmFirst United Methodist ChurchSponsored by:Shasta Environmental AllianceWhole Earth and Watershed FestivalKFOI Radio 90.9 FMThis National Geographic documentary from Marina Zenovich outlines a contentious history of state water rights. The film starts with the history of water in the Central Valley of California and water disparity during the drought showing local wells of East Porterville dry for four years while adjacent orange groves have ample water. Then the film follows an LA Times investigative reporter who finds one multi-billionaire has control over vast amounts of Central Valley water through closed door negotiations with state water officials. The film follows the reporter’s discovery of the control of much of the water by billionaire Stewart Resnick and juxtaposes the low-income company town of Lost Hills. Insightful overview of how much of the fight over water behind dams in northern California is not going to the small farmers but is going to “Big Ag” corporate farms, subsidized by the taxpayers.
Synopsis: Water & Power: A California Heist reveals the story of how a handful of water barons gained control of the state’s most precious resource, while drought and a groundwater crisis left local homeowners with dry wells. From a 1990s backroom rewrite of the State Water Project through a breaking investigation into illicit transfers of groundwater, the film peels back the layers on a complex world most of us know nothing about and would never question unless our taps ran dry. California supplies half of the nation’s produce and is the world’s fifth largest food supplier. With our breadbasket at stake, Americans and the world are waking up to a stark reality: Water is the next commodity, and it is rapidly growing more valuable. As a California resident warns us, “You’re going to be next. Just watch, you’re going to be next.”