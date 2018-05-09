This National Geographic documentary from Marina Zenovich outlines a contentious history of state water rights. The film starts with the history of water in the Central Valley of California and water disparity during the drought showing local wells of East Porterville dry for four years while adjacent orange groves have ample water. Then the film follows an LA Times investigative reporter who finds one multi-billionaire has control over vast amounts of Central Valley water through closed door negotiations with state water officials. The film follows the reporter’s discovery of the control of much of the water by billionaire Stewart Resnick and juxtaposes the low-income company town of Lost Hills. Insightful overview of how much of the fight over water behind dams in northern California is not going to the small farmers but is going to “Big Ag” corporate farms, subsidized by the taxpayers.