The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope Speaker: Dr. Laura Porter 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018 Sheraton Hotel at the Sundial Bridge in Redding

Called “the greatest public health discovery of our time”, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and the toxic stress it produces profoundly impact our community by increasing the risk of mental health challenges and chronic health conditions later in life. While Shasta County has experienced success in implementing trauma-informed practices, our high rate of ACEs will require a long-term effort to build resilience and promote hope.

To help educate the community about ACEs, the Shasta Strengthening Families Collaborative is excited to announce a national ACEs expert featured in the award-winning documentary Resilience: The Biology of Stress & the Science of Hope will be coming to Shasta County for a Q and A discussion following a FREE public showing of the film. This screening will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018 from at the Sheraton Hotel at the Sundial Bridge in Redding.

Dr. Laura Porter has more than a decade of experience developing strategies that help community leaders address ACEs. She specializes in empowering leaders to improve health, safety and productivity through ACEs education and strategic planning.

Resilience, which was featured at the Sundance Film Festival, chronicles the promising beginnings of a national movement to prevent childhood trauma, treat toxic stress, and greatly improve the health of future generations.

After a May screening of the film at the Cascade Theater, Rochelle Torres, a teacher and community member, said, “It actually brought tears to my eyes because you realize what these children go through and they need help now. . . instead of judging them as maybe ‘bad kids’ I feel love for them because I want to help them.”

For more information on ACEs in Shasta County and other Resilience screenings, go to www.shastastrongfamilies.org or call (530) 245-6840.