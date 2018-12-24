NATIONAL EGGNOG DAY

National Eggnog Day is observed once a year on the day before Christmas. Also known as egg-milk punch, eggnog is a very popular drink throughout the United States during the holidays.

Eggnog is a sweetened dairy-based beverage that is traditionally made with milk and cream, sugar, whipped eggs and spices. When served at parties and holiday get-togethers, liquor is often added to the eggnog such as brandy, rum, whiskey, bourbon, vodka or a combination of liquors. The filled glass is typically garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon, nutmeg or pumpkin spice.

Eggnog may be added as a flavoring to food or drinks such as coffee, tea, breads, pies, cakes or puddings.

The origin of the eggnog drink is debated. It is the belief of some that the drink was originally developed in East Anglia, England, while others believe it originated as a medieval European beverage made with hot milk.

HOW TO OBSERVE

