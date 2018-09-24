University Preparatory School is going Technicolor® with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s dreamy story of Joseph, his jealous brothers and one very colorful garment in this delightful musical parable that hits the Marr Auditorium November 9, 10, 16, & 17. This thrilling musical adventure follows the story of Joseph, the favorite son blessed with prophetic dreams, on his journey to Egypt after being sold into slavery by his brothers. Audiences will enjoy a variety of musical styles, from country-western to calypso and bubble-gum pop to rock ‘n’ roll. The production includes the popular songs “Go, Go, Go Joseph” and “Any Dream Will Do.”