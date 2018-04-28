Throughout the course of their lives, more than half of Americans will experience a diagnosable mental health issue. Mental illness affects every family in Shasta County, and this May, which is National Mental Health Month, the Health and Human Services Agency invites the community to a FREE event to help people learn to care for their mental wellness and reduce stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.

The 11th annual Minds Matter Mental Health Resource Fair and Music Festival is planned from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 5. At Minds Matter, people can connect with local resources that provide mental health and wellness services and enjoy a concert featuring a stellar lineup of the North State’s most talented bands. The fair will be held at the Atrium and Market Street Promenade, 1620 Market Street. From noon to 3 p.m. more than 40 exhibitors will share information about mental health and wellness resources. Then, a mini-music festival will begin, featuring:

The Roaring Creek Powwow Dancers

Cold Sweat – A Redding-based band that plays everything from blues-rock to soul/funk.

A Redding-based band that plays everything from blues-rock to soul/funk. Buckhorn Mountain Stompers – An energetic dance band from the Klamath Mountains who pull from a variety of traditions, like alt-country, old-timey, polka, jazz and Delta blues.

Birdfeeder – An indie, folk, alternative band from Redding.

Minds Matter is a free community event that is fun for the whole family. The event is sponsored by the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency in conjunction with our many community partners and advisory boards. Funding is provided by the Shasta County Mental Health Services Act. Visit www.shastahhsa.net for more information.