Based on the information obtained, officers responded to Mullen’s residence for the purpose of executed a probation search. As officers arrived at the home, they observed a male subject in the driveway. The male, later identified as Barry Edward Fourzon (38 years of Anderson), immediately attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended. Fourzon, who is on Post Release Community Supervision (AB109) for violently resisting officers, was searched pursuant to his probation terms and over ten grams of heroin was located. Two additional subjects were detained outside the home and identified as Merton Phaylon Weiser (36 years of Anderson) and Leon Ortiz Foreman (46 years of Redding). Both Weiser and Foreman were found in possession of methamphetamine and taken into custody. Weiser was also found to have two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

After detaining Fourzon, Weiser, and Foreman, officers contacted multiple subjects inside the residence, one of which being Mullen. A search of Mullen and the home revealed quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and drug paraphernalia. Mullen was taken into custody for

two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. All four subjects were transported and booked into the Shasta County Jail without further incident.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank the citizens who reported this problem residence and hope this case will help resolve the problems occurring in their neighborhood.