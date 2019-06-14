On June 12, 2019 law enforcement officers and deputies from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, California Highway Patrol, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Shasta County Probation Department, Anderson Police Department and Redding Police Department joined together for a proactive sweep focused on checking the compliance of those individuals on parole, probation, or Post Release Community Supervision (AB109). The sweep was also intended to locate and apprehend wanted subjects.

Prior to the operation, representatives from each agency worked together to identify subjects believed to be violating the terms of their parole or probation. Together, we compiled a listed of individuals and responded to their locations to determine if they were abiding by their parole/probation terms. Throughout the day, law enforcement searched multiple locations throughout the cities of Anderson, Redding and Shasta Lake, along with the unincorporated areas of Shasta County. During the compliance checks, officers and deputies discovered some individuals were not in compliance with their parole/probation terms and were subsequently arrested.

The following people were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail:

Amy Marie Tideman (23 years of Redding) – Outstanding arrest warrant

Cody Ray Haller (26 years of Cottonwood) – Violation of probation

Daniel Christopher Ceballos (27 years of Redding) – Felon in possession of ammunition, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation

Edith Nicole Wagnerzuckswert (33 years of Redding) – Resisting arrest and 6 outstanding warrants

James Michale Johnson (46 years of Anderson) – Violation of parole terms

Joseph Leon McCoshum (34 years of Anderson) – Possession of narcotics for sales and violation of probation

Kimberly Kay Scott (58 years of Redding) – Possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of parole

Kyle Jacob Towner (31 years of Redding) – Violation of probation terms

Robert Willis Crews (25 years of Redding) – 6 outstanding arrest warrants

Nicholas Kenneth Bellamy (25 years of Anderson) – Possession of an imitation firearm and violation of probation

Ryan Thomas Goodeill (39 years of Anderson) – Outstanding arrest warrant

Ryan Allen Rule (30 years of Redding) – 4 outstanding arrest warrants

Tonik Romaach Arutyunyants (37 years of Redding) – Outstanding arrest warrant

The following people were arrested and released on a citation:

Cheng Ching Saefong (36 years of Anderson) – Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Blake Woods (44 years of Redding) – Possession of drug paraphernalia

Monica Valeria Cardenas (23 years of Redding) – 7 outstanding misdemeanor warrants

Parnell Harlane Hopkins (56 years of Redding) – Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance

Troy Thomas Gay Jr (29 years of Redding) – Misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor arrest warrant

As of June 13th, 2019 at 1600 hours, ALL of the subjects arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail were still in custody awaiting their court date.

The Redding Police Department would like to thank all of the agencies who participated in the sweep. This operation wouldn’t have been a success without the hard work and dedication of everyone involved.