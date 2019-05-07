There’s no such thing as having too much free fun with your kids! On Saturday, May 18th the 2nd Annual Siskiyou Science Festival returns to the downtown streets in Mt. Shasta. Other free programs will also take place during the week of May 13th – 19ththroughout Siskiyou County.

Siskiyou Science Festival is a community-wide effort led by Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum. Mt. Shasta Rotary is an active supporter of the event and will have a booth at this year’s fair demonstrating the magic and science of green screen photo technology. Participants with a cell phone with an internet connection can magically put themselves in a photo atop Mt. Shasta’s summit, or on a bicycle riding in the annual Castle Crags Century, an annual Rotary event coming up on June 22nd.

A returning Science Festival volunteer, Kathy Jones explained, “I love the excitement that the Siskiyou Science Festival brings out in all ages, and it’s free. Last year’s festival showcased that all ages can have fun together, without the commercialism aspect that you usually find at festivals!”

Presentations and tours are also scheduled in the evenings. Go to www.siskiyiouscifest.com for more details and to sign up for the tours. Pre-registration is required for the tours, as only 20 people will be going on each tour.

Science Festival sponsors include: Mt. Shasta Sisson Museum, Ford Family Foundation, Mt. Shasta Rotary, Shasta Regional Community Foundation, Cold Creek Inn, Mechanics Bank, Dignity Health, Campbell Global, Expershare – Shared Spaces, KIXE, Mt. Shasta Recreation District, Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, Discover Siskiyou, Siskiyou Land Trust, and Shasta-Trinity National Forest.