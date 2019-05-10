In 1949, Southern Pacific’s passenger train, “Shasta Daylight” made its first run between Oakland Pier in Oakland, California, and Portland, Oregon. This was also the year the Mt. Shasta Rotary Club was established and began its tradition of “service above self” for the benefit of the Mt. Shasta community.

On May 7th, 74 Rotarians and guests shared dinner and camaraderie to commemorate and celebrate the founding of the Mt. Shasta club. The attendees included Jon Dwyer the current Rotary District Governor, 6 past District Governors, and 3 future District Governors. No one in attendance could remember ever having these many dignitaries attend any club event before.

The festive evening was led by current Mt. Shasta Rotary club President, Alisa Johnson who stated, “I was very honored to chair the event. I’d like to give a special thanks to all of our members who helped plan the evening as well as all of the visiting Rotarians who traveled to join us in celebrating our 70 years.”

Included in the program was a light-hearted tribute to the club’s history by the most senior club member, Russ Porterfield, along with a review of some of the major projects the local club has sponsored or joined Culminating the evening was the presentation of Paul Harris Fellowship awards, a Rotary program that recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 or more to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.

Future Rotary District Governor and Mt. Shasta Rotarian Kathy Suvia, served as the event organizing committee chair. After the event, she commented, “I will always remember the laughter, the love, and the pride that everyone attending felt about what Rotarians can do together.”

For more information about Mt. Shasta Rotary Club events, projects and scholarships, visit the website at www.MtShastaRotary or email mtshastarotary@gmail.com.