On May 25, 2019, Mt. Shasta Rotary Club and the California Department of Fish & Wildlife will host the 2019 Fishing in the City event Lake Siskiyou Kids’ Fish Day.

Fishing in the City Clinics gives city dwellers an opportunity to learn how to fish, and to fish close to home. Ponds are stocked with trout in winter and catfish the rest of the year and volunteers will be available to help with your questions about fishing. Free bait and limited loaner tackle available. *15 years old and younger and able to hold a rod and reel*

Join them at the fishing access at North Shore Road in Mt. Shasta with registration at 8:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Fishing is from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Sponsors and Participants

Mt. Shasta Rotary Foundation, Kokanee Power, NorCal Guides Association, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Steve Brown

Lake Siskiyou Resort, MyOutdoorbuddy.com, Sheriff Lopey Foundation, Siskiyou Board of Supervisors, Campbell Global,

Moon California Camping, TomStienstra.com, Shasta Trinity Flyfishers, Siskiyou Flyfishers, Gary Bechtel, Nor Cal Jr. Bass Club, Sousa Ready Mix

Mark Foster, Yreka Rotary, NRVP Volunteers, Dunsmuir Rotary, Boy Scouts Troop 97, Girl Scouts Troop 74, Siskiyou Boys & Girls Club