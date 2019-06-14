On June 13, 2019, at about 10:05 p.m., Redding Police officers were dispatched to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and truck on Highway 273 at Kenyon Drive. The vehicles involved were described as a 2003 Suzuki, Hayabusa and a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Highway 273 when it rear-ended the Ram truck.

Based on evidence at the scene and statements, it appears the Hayabusa motorcycle was southbound on Highway 273 at speeds over 100 mph when it rear-ended the Ram truck. Emergency responders pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and it is unknown if he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. The driver of the Ram truck was wearing his seatbelt and not under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office responded and made a preliminary identification of the motorcyclist; however, his identity is being withheld pending confirmation and notification of his next of kin.

Highway 273 southbound between Breslauer Way and South Bonnyview Road was temporarily closed to through traffic. The traffic investigation is on-going.