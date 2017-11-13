On November 10, 2017, at 3:14 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator responded to Mercy Medical Center for the report of a deceased person who died as the result of injuries sustained in a motorcycle collision. The decedent was identified as 16-year-old Tyler Skeete of Redding, California.

The decedent suffered serious injuries when the off-road motorcycle he was operating collided with another motorcyclist. The decedent was transported to the Emergency Room, but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. This collision occurred on private property off Old 44 Drive and is currently under investigation by the California Highway Patrol. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem autopsy has been scheduled.